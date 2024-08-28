A man who drove through a red light almost 30mph over the speed limit crashing into a car and killing the driver has been jailed.

Reece Fowler was driving at 77mph in a 50mph zone when he ploughed through the light, on the A59, at Myerscough Smithy Road in Blackburn at the same time Martyn Smith went to turn as his light became green.

Mr Smith was leaving BAE Systems after working a night shift when was hit around 5:32am on 3 February 2023.

Preston Crown Court was told despite the best efforts of members of the public and the emergency services the 57-year-old from Burnley, died at the scene.

Reece Fowler, of no fixed address pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving.

He was jailed for five years and was disqualified from driving for seven years and six months and will have to pass an extended retest.

Detective Sgt Joseph Ghigi, from Lancashire Police Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: "In the early morning of Friday 3 February, Fowler drove dangerously directly through a red light at almost 30 mph over the speed limit, colliding with a car and killing the driver.

"Whilst no sentence will ever be enough to make up for the loss of life, I welcome the fact that Fowler has been given a custodial sentence and been made accountable for his actions on that tragic morning.

"My hope is that this devastating case will act as an impactful reminder of the fatal consequences of dangerous driving, and the lifelong impact it can have on all people involved.”

