ITV Granada Reports sports correspondent Chris Hall spoke to the couple ahead of the Paris Paralympics

A Paralympic power couple say living together and planning their up-coming wedding has helped them to keep their competitive edge.

Wheelchair racers Nathan Maguire and Hannah Cockroft, from Cheshire, both hope to bring home gold in the Paris games.

To help their chances of achieving their goals the couple say competition is fierce in their household - with battles over who can bring in the shopping quickest, or wash up fastest a regular occurrence.

The pair regularly train together and say it spurs them on to "be the best we can be".

"Everything is a competition," Nathan said. "Bringing in the shopping from the car, how fast we can put the dishes away, literally everything.

"But it works so well because the days I don't want to train Hannah gets me up and gets me out, and the days Hannah doesn't want to do it, I do the same for her.

"I think it works, we spur each other on to be the best we can be."

Nathan Maguire and Hannah Cockroft train together and say they make most things a friendly competition. Credit: ITV News

"It's supportive competition," Hannah added. "We always jest about my medals being a little higher than him.

"I think that's the motivation, he wants to go out there and prove he's as good as me. Which 100% he definitely is."

Silver 4x100m medallist Nathan and seven-time Paralympic champion Hannah are due to tie the knot just weeks after the Games finish at the beginning of September.

But both say despite nerves for their competitions, they will be mixed feelings on the day.

"I was so nervous when I proposed, I don't think I actually said any words, I think I threw the ring at her," Nathan said.

"So yeah, I will be nervous just because I want to get it right."

But Hannah believes otherwise.

"I don't know if I will be nervous," she said, "it's like a Paralympic games all over again."

"But whatever I do I'm not going to lose, am I, so I'm good?"

At the Games Nathan is racing in T54 400m, 800m and 4x100m relay, while Hannah is competing in T34 100m & 800m.

Nathan has recently invested in a new racing chair, which has paid off, with an 800m bronze medal in the 2024 World Championships to add to his relay silver from the Tokyo Games.

While Hannah is one Great Britain's greatest ever track athletes, with seven Paralympic golds across four distances from 100 to 800 metres.

"The Paralympics is like nothing else on earth, there's 5,000 athletes there all competing to have the gold, silver or bronze around their neck," Nathan said.

"Hannah is very good and will be on top of podium, whereas hopefully I'll get a medal as well."The pair are full of praise for each other, and hope to be able to see each other compete with their first races on the same day just minutes after each other.

"He's been incredible this season," Hannah said.

"Nath will never sit on a track and say I'm the best one here, but he usually is.

"He has this super chair which cost us everything. He just needs to relax. You win races when you enjoy them.

"He's beating people who were racing before he was alive. I fully expect to see him on the podium."She added: "I'm not sure I enjoy watching Nathan. I get more nervous than when I compete. I'm screaming at him - not that he can hear me."