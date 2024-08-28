Molly-Mae Hague has spoken out for the first time since her "devastating" split from boxer Tommy Fury to thank her “online friends”.

The couple, who met on Love Island, announced they had broken up in separate social media messages on 14 August, with fans flocking to support her online.

Two weeks on from the breakup, Hague posted a photo of herself to Instagram and wrote: “Thank you for being the best online friends I could’ve ever wished for.”

Hague and Fury, who were the runners-up on the ITV dating show in 2019, got engaged in July 2023 and have a daughter together named Bambi.

Hague announced their split in an Instagram story, saying: “Never in a million years did I think I’d ever have to write this.

“After five years of being together I never imagined our story would end, especially not this way.

“I am extremely upset to announce that mine and Tommy’s relationship has come to an end.

“I will forever be grateful for the most important thing to me now and always, my beautiful daughter. Without us there would be no her, she will always be my priority.

“I want to thank you all for the love you have shown us over the last five years. You have all been a part of our journey and I feel it’s right to share this with you all.

“Whilst I attempt to navigate the coming days and weeks please kindly respect my privacy over this difficult time, I’ll be back when it feels right. Molly-Mae x.”

Molly Mae and Tommy Fury confirmed their split on social media. Credit: PA Images

Fury posted a separate Instagram story less than an hour later which said was “heartbroken” to share the news, adding that Bambi was their “priority”.

It is unclear why the couple separated.

The 25-year-old professional boxer, from Manchester, proposed last year on a mountainous seaside location, which was decorated with hundreds of flowers and petals.

They starred in the Netflix reality series At Home With The Furys, together with Fury’s half-brother, former heavyweight world boxing champion Tyson Fury.

