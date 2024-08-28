Homeowners and businesses affected by the rioting are being encouraged to seek compensation.

Emily Spurrell, Merseyside Police and Crime Commissioner, is encouraging those who lost their cars, or who had their homes, businesses, or property damaged, to claim compensation from their insurance companies.

Even those caught in up the chaos who were not insured or who did not have adequate cover in place and whose insurance company won’t pay out, may be entitled to claim for their losses under the Riot Compensation Scheme.

This includes the owners of buildings which suffered structural damage and tenants or occupiers which had stock or assets damaged or stolen or vehicles damaged in Southport, Liverpool city centre, and County Road.

Spellow Lane Library Hub in Liverpool was set alight by rioters. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Ms Spurrell said: “Having spent time in some of the areas affected by the shameful scenes of violence and disorder, it was quite clear to see the scale of damage to properties and vehicles.

“I want to ensure everyone affected by these appalling incidents can recover as quickly as possible and critical to that is accessing the financial support to which you are entitled.

“That’s why I am encouraging people to submit claims to their insurance companies as quickly as possible.

Police vans were set alight and officers were attacked during the riot in Southport. Credit: ITV News

“For those who are uninsured or have been refused compensation by their insurance claim, I would invite them to submit a claim through my website to see if they are eligible through the Riot Compensation Scheme.

“This scheme is in place to make sure all those impacted by the riots get the support they need, and I would urge people to apply now so they do not miss out.”

To qualify for compensation through this scheme, victims must be able to demonstrate that the damage or loss they have suffered was as a result of a riot.