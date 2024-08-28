Play Brightcove video

Alex Angeles Caycho spoke to ITV Granada Reports from her hospital bed

A student given days to live after being diagnosed with a cancer “almost impossible" to get at her age is fundraising to fly home to her family.

Alex Angeles Caycho, from Lancaster, initially thought she had been hurt playing sports but was later found to have pancreatic cancer.

The 21-year-old, whose disease is now terminal, wants to spend what little time she has left with loved ones in South America.

She told ITV News: "Going to Peru is everything for me. You don’t know how long you have.

"But my spirit is going to fight until I get [there]. I’m not leaving until I get to Peru."

Alex underwent rounds of chemotherapy and radiotherapy before her terminal diagnosis. Credit: Alex Angeles Caycho

Alex, who moved from Peru to study art and design in Lancaster, suffered pain after being tackled in a rugby match last year but also noticed changes to her bowel movements.

She said: "It was not a stomach bug. My eyes one night were just slightly yellow.

"I had three missed calls from the 111 operator telling me they were worried about my liver. The last message was: If you're not in A&E, go to A&E."

Weeks of tests and checks led to discovery of a disease which medics told Alex it was "almost impossible" to get at her age.

"A few of the doctors and consultants could not agree on what it was," she said.

"That was what baffled the doctors because pancreatic cancer is mostly an older person's cancer."

A fundraiser organised by Alex's friends has raised tens of thousands towards a repatriation flight. Credit: GoFundMe

Alex was transferred to the Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Liverpool and underwent lengthy rounds of treatment before her terminal diagnosis.

Now she is trying to raise £150,000 for an international air ambulance flight.

"It’s very important to me," she said.

"See my grandma, my cousins - they’re like my brothers as I grew up with them - my aunts who are like second mothers to me.

"Living in a different country, you don’t get to see your Dad very often.

"He’s always been so encouraging and my number one fan. He’s always been very supportive. I wish I had more time with him."

