Boy, 14, stabbed at party in Liverpool as police hunt three men

A teenager was rushed to hospital after he was stabbed in the chest and arm.

Merseyside Police were first called to an incident on Weaver Street in Walton at around 11.30pm on Wednesday, August 28 to reports three men had stabbed another man.The three men then ran off towards Maria Road and were reported to have driven off in a Volkswagen Polo. The victim, a man in his 40s, was taken to hospital with several wounds which are not believed to be life threatening.Around an hour later, police received another call at around 12.35am this morning, Thursday, August 29, where a 14-year-old boy was found with stab wounds to his chest and arm inside a house on City Road, Walton - a four minute drive from the first incident.Three men ran off to the back of the property into the alley behind. The teenager was taken to hospital and is in a stable condition, police said. They also said they believed a party was taking place at the property.

The teenager was found with stab wounds to his chest and arm in a house on City Road. Credit: Liverpool Echo

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said officers believe the two incidents are connected and "targeted". Several roads off City Road were cordoned off this morning, including Milman Road, Bodmin Road, Linton Street and Frodsham Street.Blood could be seen covering the front door of a house and part of the pavement on Frodsham Street. A vape could also be seen on the floor.Neighbours in the area said they could hear "shouting" at the time of the incident. One woman said: "We heard all the shouting, but that's not unusual for around here. I heard a woman shouting 'oh my god, oh my god'."Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said: “We understand that the community will be rightly shocked by both attacks, and while we are continuing with our extensive enquiries into both incidents, we believe they are both related and were targeted.“We are determined to find the people responsible, and I am appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Weaver Street and City Road who may have seen three men in the area acting suspicious to contact us. We know there were people attending a party at the City Road address, and I would ask those who were there to come forward with any information or if you have footage of the attack to contact us as a matter of urgency.

"I would also ask people who we haven’t already contacted to please check your dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to see if they may have captured something which may be vital to the investigation.”Detective Inspector Taylor added: “Reducing knife crime in Merseyside is a priority all year round. Our officers are committed in removing anyone who stores, carries and uses weapons through proactive use of stop and search powers, open land searches, warrants and education work alongside partners.“We continue to seek out those involved in knife crime, enticing young and vulnerable people to carry weapons or involved in gangs.” Anyone with information is asked to call 101, DM @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 24000746285.