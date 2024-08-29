A fundraising appeal to help fly a terminally ill university graduate to Peru to see her family for the final time has surpassed its £150,000 target.

Alex Angeles Caycho, who graduated two months ago from Lancaster University with a First in Fine Art, thought she had been injured playing rugby but was later found to have stage three pancreatic cancer.

The 21-year-old, whose disease is now terminal, wants to spend what little time she has left with loved ones in South America where she has "so many happy memories".

"I’ve tried to stay strong, to keep fighting with everything I have, but unfortunately, my journey is coming to an end", Alex said.

Alex started suffering pain in her back and knees but thought it was just an injury from playing rugby.

Alex spoke to ITV Granada Reports about her diagnosis and her "dying wish."

She was taken to A&E after she began vomiting and her eyes turned yellow, with medics first thinking she may have an issue with her liver.

But tests found she had pancreatic cancer, which doctors told Alex was "almost impossible" as it is usually a disease that affects much older people.

Despite undergoing radiotherapy and chemotherapy treatment at Clatterbridge Centre in Liverpool, the cancer has spread throughout her body.

She says the tumour in her pancreas "has grown so much that it’s pressing against my intestines, causing internal bleeding" and there is nothing doctors can do to help her.

The graduate, who has shared her health journey on Instagram, issued a plea to the public to help her achieve her "dying wish" to fly home to Peru to spend her final days with family.

She said: "I can’t imagine being anywhere else in these final days. But getting there isn’t going to be easy."

Alex and her loved ones were advised it would cost £150,000 for an international air ambulance flight to transport her safely home to Peru.

Alex's friend Katie Cherry, who set up the GoFundme page on behalf of Alex's boyfriend Dylan Harris, said: "This recommendation comes because Alexandra's condition has worsened over the weekend, and her current state requires the specialised care and safety measures that only a medical air ambulance can provide."

"It’s very important to me," Alex said. "See my grandma, my cousins - they’re like my brothers as I grew up with them - my aunts who are like second mothers to me.

"Living in a different country, you don’t get to see your Dad very often.

"He’s always been so encouraging and my number one fan. He’s always been very supportive. I wish I had more time with him."

Alex was told by doctors she could have only weeks to live. Credit: Instagram

What are the symptoms of pancreatic cancer?

Pancreatic cancer is the 10th most common type of cancer in the UK, making up around 3% of all new cancer cases.

It may not have any symptoms, or they might be hard to spot. According to the NHS website, symptoms of pancreatic cancer can include:

the whites of your eyes or your skin turn yellow (jaundice), and you may also have itchy skin, darker pee and paler poo than usual

loss of appetite or losing weight without trying to

feeling tired or having no energy

a high temperature, or feeling hot or shivery

Other symptoms can affect your digestion, such as:

feeling or being sick

diarrhoea or constipation, or other changes in your poo

pain at the top part of your tummy and your back, which may feel worse when you're eating or lying down and better when you lean forward

symptoms of indigestion, such as feeling bloated

