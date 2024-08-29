Fans of Harry Styles are being encouraged to leave tributes to the singer on a new, purpose-built wall instead of defacing a Grade II listed railway bridge.

Twemlow viaduct is a 183-year-old structure which takes trains from Manchester to Crewe through Holmes Chapel, where the former One Direction star lived.

The 23-arch landmark in Cheshire is said to be where the singer, who is now 30, shared his first kiss and has attracted thousands of fans over the years.

However, Network Rail, which owns the site, said the historic viaduct is no longer "As it Was" after some fans etched messages to Styles in the brickwork.

It is unveiling a new wall on Thursday, 29 August, made with blank panels to protect the viaduct from damage, offering an alternative place for fans to their leave messages.

Styles, who made his fame as part of the boyband One Direction on The X Factor, grew up in Holmes Chapel, Cheshire.

A blank canvas will be put up in front of the wall to stop fans from defacing the brickwork. Credit: MEN Media

Villagers see scores of 'Stylers' after Holmes Chapel Partnership launched the Harry's Home Village Tour, named after the 'Watermelon Sugar' singer's third solo album.

It includes Twemlow Viaduct where the singer was said to have had his first kiss; Fortune City, the Chinese restaurant where he took Taylor Swift on a date; and W Mandeville bakery, where he was working when he first auditioned for The X Factor.

Thousands more fans are expected to make the pilgrimage to Holmes Chapel on 7 September for HarryFest 2024, a weekend which is celebrated in London and LA.

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast