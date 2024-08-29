Morrissey has claimed that his former bandmate Johnny Marr "ignored" an offer for a Smiths 2025 reunion tour.

The Manchester band was formed by Morrissey, Johnny Marr, Andy Rourke and Mike Joyce in 1982. The band, which produced four albums, split five years later.

The rock band had a string of hits in the 1980s with songs including Heaven Knows I’m Miserable Now, This Charming Man and There Is A Light That Never Goes Out.

Marr posted an image of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, when asked about if The Smiths will reunite.

In a statement on Morrissey's website, the 65-year-old wrote that he "said yes" to a worldwide reunion of The Smiths in 2025.

“In June 2024 AEG Entertainment Group made a lucrative offer to both Morrissey and Marr to tour worldwide as ‘The Smiths’ throughout 2025.

“Morrissey said ‘Yes’ to the offer; Marr ignored the offer.

“Morrissey undertakes a largely sold out tour of the USA in November.

“Marr continues to tour as a special guest to New Order.”

Following the band's split in the 1980s, Steven Patrick Morrissey pursued a solo career. Credit: ITV News

Earlier this week, Marr, 60 posted an image of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, when asked about if The Smiths will reunite.

It comes after Oasis brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher ended their feud for a string of tours dates in 2025 across the UK and Ireland.

Marr has previously appeared to compare Morrissey to Mr Farage over the singer-songwriter’s strident political statements.

Johnny Marr playing with his new band, Modest Mouse, in concert at the Royal Albert Hall in central London in 2007. Credit: PA Images

In 2019, he addressed The Smiths reunion rumours by joking that Mr Farage, who was then Brexit Party leader, could join the band to play guitar.

In 2016, he said in an interview that Morrissey’s pro-Farage views would also be “a slight drawback” to any possible reunion.

Morrissey wrote in 2022 on his website about Marr, saying: “You know nothing of my life, my intentions, my thoughts, my feelings. Yet you talk as if you were my personal psychiatrist with consistent and uninterrupted access to my instincts.”

He also urged him to “move on”, before adding: “There comes a time when you must take responsibility for your own actions and your own career, with which I wish you good health to enjoy. Just stop using my name as click-bait.”

The fallout of the 1980s split saw drummer Mike Joyce and bassist Andy Rourke taking Morrissey and Marr to court over royalties.

Johnny Marr (left) and Andy Rourke (right) from Manchester band The Smiths.

Rourke died in 2023 aged 59, following a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer.

He along with Joyce and guitarist Craig Gannon announced a new live concert production called Classically Smiths in 2018.

AEG Entertainment Group and Marr have been contacted for a response.