Play Brightcove video

The Nolans singer spoke to Good Morning Britain presenters Richard Madeley and Kate Garroway after revealing the tumours on her brain had grown in size.

Linda Nolan says she wants cancer to 'go away and leave us alone' after revealing another one of her family members has been diagnosed.

The Nolans sister, 65, recently announced the tumours on her brain had grown in size and she is due to begin a new cancer drug.

Several of her sisters, and members of the Anglo-Irish girl group, have also experienced cancer which she says now her stepson has been diagnosed with.

Linda says she is trying a new cancer drug after revealing tumours on her brain had grown. Credit: PA Images

Linda told ITV’s Good Morning Britain that members of the public tell her she is “inspiring”, but she feels: “I just wanted it to go, or leave us alone for a little while.”

She added: “We have had a rough time with it, and my stepson Lloyd has just been diagnosed and it’s like ‘go away, leave us alone.'”

Nolan’s sister Anne, whom she joined on TV series The Nolans Go Cruising, was diagnosed with breast cancer for the second time in 2020 and is now cancer-free.

Another sister, Loose Women star Coleen revealed she was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2023, and was using a chemotherapy cream to remove it.

Their sister Bernie died of breast cancer in 2013 at the age of 52.

Linda Nolan (L) with her sister Bernie (R) who died from breast cancer. Credit: PA Images

Nolan was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 and the disease resurfaced in 2017 and has since spread to her brain, bones and liver.

However, she says she steers clear of learning about the cancer treatment symptoms.

Nolan said: “I know I’ve got cancer, I know I’ve got to have treatment, but I don’t need to be dwelling on the fact that, ‘Oh, I’ve got that symptom that might be happening’.

“So I do try and not surround our lives with cancer, it seems like we do, but it’s surrounding us for sure. But we’re very philosophical about things.”

Speaking about how she is feeling, Nolan said: “I was so jittery in the morning. I get so jittery, I can hardly walk, so I have to sit in the bed for 10 minutes to get my legs working, and then go downstairs and do whatever.

“I try and get out a lot, get fresh air, and spend time with my friends and my family.”

The Nolan sisters are known for hits like "I'm in the mood for dancing". Credit: PA Images

Nolan says that immunotherapy has been working on her cancer, and the tumours are “not as big as they were originally, but they are still bigger”.

She also said: “So they put me on another chemo where I might lose my hair the fifth time. And, yeah, it’s a weird feeling.”

Nolan previously revealed that she is going to take the life-extending drug for incurable breast cancer, Enhertu.

It is not currently available on the health service in England after its manufacturers and the NHS spending watchdog failed to reach an agreement on price.

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast