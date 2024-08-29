Liverpool FC complete signing of Federico Chiesa

Liverpool have completed the signing of Italy forward Federico Chiesa from Juventus on a “long-term” contract.

The 26-year-old has successfully completed a medical and finalised a long-term deal – and is now set to join up with the Reds squad.

Chiesa, who has 51 caps for Italy and was part of their squad for Euro 2024, will arrive after four seasons and 131 appearances with Juventus.

He told Liverpoolfc.com: “I’m so happy to be a Liverpool player. When Richard Hughes called me and he said, ‘Do you want to join Liverpool?’ – and the coach called me – I said yes immediately because I know the history of this club, I know what it represents to the fans.

“So, I’m so happy and I can’t wait to get started.”

Federico Chiesa Credit: PA

Chiesa joined Fiorentina’s youth set-up, working his way through the ranks towards a senior debut, aged 18, against Juventus in Serie A at the start of the 2016-17 campaign.

He turned out for La Viola 153 times, scoring on 34 occasions, before heading to Juve in October 2020, initially on a two-year loan deal that became permanent in May 2022.

Towards the end of a brilliant first season in Turin, Chiesa scored the winner in the 2021 Coppa Italia final versus Atalanta.

He would suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury halfway through the following campaign that kept him sidelined for nearly 10 months.

Getting back on track after the setback, Chiesa’s final season at Juve would be his best there in terms of the number of league appearances (33). He netted 10 goals from his 37 outings in all competitions and collected a second Coppa Italia winner’s medal.

At international level, the attacker was part of Italy’s winning Euro 2020 side, turning out in all seven games, scoring twice and earning himself a place in UEFA’s official Team of the Tournament line-up.

More recently, Chiesa featured four times for the Azzurri at Euro 2024 this summer.

Now he heads to Anfield for the latest chapter in his career, where he becomes the second signing of the Arne Slot era following the agreement to sign Giorgi Mamardashvili from Valencia ahead of 2025-26 earlier this week.