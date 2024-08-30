A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a man was slashed in the face in what police believe was a 'targeted attack' at a gym.

The victim, aged in his 20s, was "slashed with a bladed weapon" inside David Lloyd leisure centre off Speke Road in Liverpool shortly after 6pm, Merseyside Police said.

A man was arrested and taken into custody for questioning, the force added.Chief Inspector Neal Arrowsmith said: “We are in the very early stages of investigating this incident as we look to establish the full circumstances of what happened.“Although initial inquiries are still being carried out, we believe this was a targeted attack against the victim.“To attack someone in such a violent manner is shocking and thankfully officers were able to quickly detain a suspect.“The leisure centre would have been busy at the time of the incident, so if you witnessed what happened please come forward.“Although we have made an arrest, we still need anyone with information to let us know as soon possible to assist our ongoing inquiries."

