A much-loved cat has been reunited with his owners after disappearing from their home almost a decade ago.

Pepé vanished from Caroline's house when her daughter was just three-months-old.

Despite sharing an online appeal and putting posters up the family never heard anything and eventually lost hope.

But, nine years later PC Liz Harrison heard a mysterious meowing sound in the car park at her work at Lancashire Police's Motorway Post in Samlesbury.

PC Harrison, Caroline, Caroline's daughter, and Pepé. Credit: Lancashire Police

After looking around she found a cat unable to walk with an injured paw, so she put him safely into a box and took him to a local vet.

After checking the cat's microchip and realising it was Pepé, the vets contacted his owners and left a voicemail message.

Not long after, an equally shocked and delighted Caroline rang the vets back saying Pepé was their cat who they reported missing nine years ago.

Caroline and her daughter, now nine-years-old, rushed down to Samlesbury to collect their beloved Pepé , and he is now safely at home.