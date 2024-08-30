Play Brightcove video

Granada Reports correspondent Victoria Grimes caught up with Mel B ahead of the Illuminations switch on

Pop icon Mel B says she is "thrilled" is to switch on this year’s Blackpool Illuminations, and actually asked if she could do the honours.

Speaking to Granada Reports live from Blackpool ahead of the switch on, the Spice Girl said: "I was just 16 when I came to Blackpool to be part of the Mystique dance group.

"I lived here, I did all the summer seasons here, I just loved it.

"I love the whole family vibe here...it's got good memories for me. Blackpool has played a big part in my life and career."

Mel B and the rest of the Spice Girls took the world by storm in the 1990s Credit: PA

Thousands of people are expected at the Headlands on Blackpool Promenade to watch this year’s Illuminations switch on.

Mel B will be pushing the switch on button around 9pm following performances from singer Ella Henderson and BGT winner Sydnie Christmas.

Mel said she used to come to Blackpool with her parents and watch the illuminations switch on, so she "can't wait to actually switch them on this time!"

The lights switch on happens every year. Credit: PA Images

Mel, 49, rose to global fame in the 90s as a member of the girl power band in which she was nicknamed Scary Spice.

With more than 100 million records sold worldwide, the group became the best-selling girl band of all time.

She has since gone on to work as a solo singer-songwriter, TV personality and actress, working on numerous shows in the UK, Australia and the United States.

Mel – who is patron of Women’s Aid - was also made an MBE in the 2022 New Year Honours list for her charitable work.

