Para Badmington player Rachel Choong says despite making her Paralympic debut in Paris, nothing is "better" than meeting Jürgen Kloop.

The 30-year-old Paralympian, who is a massive Reds fan, was cheered on by the former Liverpool manager during her opening match in the badminton doubles on the Thursday 29 August. Sadly for Rachel, she was beaten.

Rachel posted a picture of herself alongside Klopp, captioned: "As if making your Paralympic debut isn't special enough, a couple hours later, I met Klopp who came to watch the Para Badminton.

"Other than losing my opening match, it doesn't get much better than that!"

Rachel Choong is the first female to represent ParalympicsGB in badminton. Credit: Instagram: @Rach_choong

ParalympicsGB also posted a picture of the pair on Instagram captioned: "Having a normal one: Jürgen Klopp was cheering on Dan and Rachel this morning at the badminton."

Rachel became the first British woman to compete in para-badminton, but was left "totally gutted" after losing her mixed doubles alongside her partner Jack Shephard.

Choong and Shephard lost 21-14 21-12 in their match against Indonesian duo Subhan Subhan and Rina Marlina.

Despite her mixed-doubles disappointment, the 10-time world champion, who is currently ranked fourth in the world, will compete in the SH6 women’s singles on Friday 30 August.