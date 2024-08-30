A man killed by a tree that fell during strong winds was "unforeseeable", a coroner has ruled.

Darnell Cordingley, 26, was working as a traffic warden when he was struck by the tree and suffered a severe head injury.

He died at the scene, on Osborne Terrace in Sale, on the afternoon of 6 October 2022.

His friend, Samuel Smart, was also seriously injured after being hit by the Norway maple.

Moments before being hit by the tree, Mr Cordingley had phoned an ambulance for a woman who had been involved in a cycling accident.

An inquest at Stockport Coroner’s Court heard that the tree collapsed onto the two men after its roots became decayed.

It was last inspected by Trafford Council four months prior to Mr Cordingley's death but "no obvious defects" were found, the inquest heard.

Coroner Andrew Bridgman recorded an accidental conclusion for Mr Cordingley's death adding the falling of the tree could not have been foreseen.

He said the tree had "snapped instantly and without warning" due to "the presence of decay" and strong winds on the day in question.

Mr Bridgman said: "On 6 October 2022 Darnell Cordingley was working as a traffic warden on Osborne Terrace in Sale when he was struck by a falling tree resulting in his death.

"The Norway maple tree fell in the early afternoon with resuscitation attempts being terminated at 15:59.

"The tree snapped instantly and without warning at a point of narrowing and weakening approximately 30cm below ground.

"The narrowing was caused by girdling roots encircling the tree which arose when the tree was pot-bound for too long prior to planting.

"The tree was further weakened by the presence of decay. A final contributing factor was weather conditions, in particular strong winds on the day.

"The event was unforeseeable due to the tree appearing outwardly healthy and all tree-related defects being below ground."