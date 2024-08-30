Oasis have warned there are people buying tickets in the pre-sale to their UK and Ireland gigs who are attempting to sell them on via secondary websites.

A post to the band’s X page said: “We have noticed people attempting to sell tickets on the secondary market since the start of the pre-sale.

“Please note, tickets can ONLY be resold, at face value, via @Ticketmaster and @Twickets.

“Tickets sold in breach of the terms and conditions will be cancelled by the promoters.”

Tickets are being sold via Ticketmaster, GigsAndTours and See Tickets, however the band’s reunion concert tickets have been relisted on reselling websites for thousands of pounds.

The tickets went on sale for fans who managed to secure early access codes prior to the general sale.

Those who did not manage to secure tickets will join the masses on Saturday morning hoping to land a space at one of the rock band’s gigs next summer.

The Manchester Britpop band previously warned fans to not buy presale codes or transfer them to someone else as they “only work with the registered email address”.

Tickets for their 15 UK shows in London, Manchester, Edinburgh and Cardiff will go on sale at 9am on Saturday while the sale for their two Dublin gigs will launch at 8am.