Oasis has released a 30th-anniversary edition of their debut album Definitely Maybe as fans wait to find out if they will get tickets to the band’s reunion a pre-sale ballot.

The new edition of the 1994 album features outtakes, demos and alternate versions of songs recorded at the time, as well as a remastered version of the original LP.

It is available as a four-LP vinyl box set, a two-CD set, coloured vinyl, cassette and digitally.

It comes after the band announced they were reuniting earlier this week for a run of 17 gigs in the UK and Ireland, their first since splitting up in 2009.

The presale ballot for early access to tickets for the shows closed at 10am on Friday, 30 August, and fans will find out if they were successful by 5pm.

Ticket prices for the concerts were revealed on Thursday, with prices for gigs at London’s Wembley Stadium starting at £74.25, with the most expensive ticket costing £506.25.

Fans in Manchester will have to pay at least double that of their Cardiff counterparts, with tickets starting from £148.50, with only standing available alongside a number of hospitality and luxury packages.

Oasis will play five nights at the national stadium, along with five dates at Manchester’s Heaton Park, three at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield, two at Dublin’s Croke Park, and two at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

Noel Gallagher and his brother Liam put their acrimonious split behind them, confirming the band’s long-awaited reunion, adding: “The great wait is over.”

The announcement exploded online and the band had to reassure fans that confirmation emails would be sent to those who had entered the ballot following “unprecedented" demand.

Fans hoping to get their hands on Oasis 'Live 25' comeback tour tickets are going to have to pay at least £73 for the cheapest seats. Credit: Oasis

A post on their page on social media platform X read: “We are aware that many of you are still waiting on a confirmation email.

“Rest assured they are on their way, as we process an unprecedented volume of entries.

“Everyone who has filled out the ballot form by 7pm BST today, Wednesday, August 28, will receive an email where they can confirm their entry in the ballot.”

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on in August 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

Fans have been urging the Gallagher brothers to regroup since.

It has not been announced who will be performing with Liam and Noel as part of Oasis.

