Part of a major motorway will remain closed in both directions "for a considerable amount of time" following an accident.

Seven people have been injured after reports of a crash involving a HGV, campervan and car on the northbound carriage of Junction 27 of the M6 at Standish, Greater Manchester.

Lancashire Police was called to the incident, just after 2pm, where there is damage to the road, and the HGV has shed its load.

As a result, the route is to remain closed for "a considerable amount of time", officers said.

Credit: National Highways

Lancashire Police said: "We know many of you will be impacted in some way by the current closure of the M6 and we just wanted to give you the latest.

"We were called at 2.07pm today following reports of a collision involving a HGV, campervan and car on the northbound carriage of Junction 27 of the M6.

"Seven people have suffered injuries, although none are thought to be life-threatening. The collision has caused considerable damage to the central reservation and the HGV has also shed its load.

"Therefore, the motorway will be closed in both directions for a considerable amount of time. We will update you when we can."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to report it online or call 101. Quote log 751 of 30 August 2024.

What is the diversion?

Northbound

Road users are advise to follow the Hollow Diamond diversion symbol on road signs

Exit the M6 at J27, at the roundabout take the A5209 eastbound.

Continue then turn left on to the A49 northbound. At the A49/A581 junction turn right on to the A581 eastbound.

Continue on the A581 then at the roundabout join the B5252 northbound.

Stay on the B5252 then take Euxton Lane westbound.

At Euxton Lane/Central Drive junction follow Central Drive northbound.

At the B5248 junction follow the B5248 westbound.

At the A49 junction turn right on to the A49 northbound.

At the B5256 junction turn left on to the B5256 westbound and continue to the M6 and re-join at J28.

Southbound

Follow route marked with a hollow square symbol on local road signs