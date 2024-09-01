Man seriously injured in suspected gas explosion at house in Lancashire

A man's been seriously injured in what's thought to have been a gas explosion at a house in Lancashire.

Lancashire police say he's suffered serious burns and was already out of the house on Wheatley Drive in Longridge when officers arrived this morning.

He has been taken to hospital in a critical condition, two other people have minor injuries.

Some neighbouring houses have been evacuated as the property affected is made safe.

Neighbours reported hearing a 'huge bang' that 'shook houses' in the area at around 10.30 this morning.

The Lancashire Fire and Rescue service say they have eight fire engines at the scene, there are no confirmed reports of injuries.

In a statement the service says, "At 10:31 on 01 September, eight fire engines from Preston, Bamber Bridge, Penwortham, Longridge, Blackburn, Clitheroe, Leyland, Hyndburn and other specialist appliances including Urban Search and Rescue units, attended a reported gas explosion on Wheatley Drive, Longridge".

It adds crew are likely to be there for some time and asks people to avoid the area.

Lancashire police say, "A joint investigation will be launched in due course with our colleagues from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause and circumstances that led the suspected gas explosion.

We are also working with other partners at the scene, including the local authority, the North West Ambulance Service and Cadent".