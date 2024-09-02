Tributes have been paid to Danielle Moore, lead singer and frontwoman of the band Crazy P, who has died at the age of 52.

It was announced on Instagram that the Manchester-born singer died in “sudden and tragic circumstances” on Friday, 30 August.

The circumstances surrounding her death have not been shared and the band has asked for privacy.

Bandmates shared the news on Instagram.

Band mates paid tribute to Moore who they say lived a life "driven by love, compassion, community and music".

In a statement, they said: "We are devastated to announce the unbelievable and shocking news that our beautiful Danielle Moore has died in sudden and tragic circumstances.

"This happened on Friday afternoon August 30th. We cannot believe the news ourselves and we know it will be the same for all of you.

"She gave us so much and we love her so much. Our hearts are broken. We need time to process that this has happened.

"Danielle lived a life driven by love compassion community and music. She lived the biggest of lives. We will miss her with all our hearts."

Musicians including Rowetta, Róisín Murphy, Sister Bliss and German DJ Mousse T have paid tribute to Danielle, describing her as a "force of nature."

Defected Records said: "More than just a singer, Danielle was a force of nature — a beacon of joy, energy, and creativity who lit up every stage and room that she graced.

"Her passion for music was palpable, and it resonated with everyone who had the privilege of meeting her, or seeing her perform."

Crazy P were signed by Manchester label Paper Recordings in 1996 before Danielle joined the band in 2002.

The band, which incorporates soul music, disco and house music, have released six albums and several singles

