The Southport community is coming together in a Walk of Unity, a month after riots broke out following fatal stabbings in the town.

Police were targeted as rioting broke out in Southport Credit: ITV News

Muslim, Jewish and Christian faith leaders will join local politicians and the community for the walk between a mosque, synagogue and church before a shared meal.

The event will be a show of solidarity one month on from the start of violent disorder which saw Muslim communities and other minority groups targeted by far-right groups.

The violence that started in Southport spread to Manchester, Liverpool and across the country.

The riots were sparked by misinformation following the stabbing at a dance event in the town where three young girls were killed.

S even year old Elsie Dot Stancombe, six year old Bebe King and nine year old Alice Dasilva Aguiar died in the attack.

Elsie Dot Stancombe, Bebe King and Alice Dasilva Aguiar died after being stabbed during a dance event on 29 July

Following the initial violence, the local community spoke out against the widespread damage and quickly mobilised to clear up and repair a mosque which was attacked by rioters.

Organisers say The Walk of Unity " serves as a reminder that amid tragedy, the community in Southport is committed to creating a lasting legacy of connection across divides, showing that extremists who sought to divide the town last month are not welcome."

Organisers hope the gathering inspires communities across the country to come together once again as the country continues to rebuild community connection following the riots.