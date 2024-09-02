A nursery worker who was caught on "harrowing" CCTV verbally abusing babies in her care and threatening to kick one in the head has been jailed for three years.

Rebecca Gregory was arrested after evidence came to light while police were investigating the death of nine-month-old Genevieve Meehan, who died in the care of the same nursery.

Detectives found footage of the 25-year-old, of Pearl Street in Stockport, committing offences against four children at the former Tiny Toes Nursery in the town, which now has new owners and a new name.

When presented with the evidence in her interview, she admitted her actions against the children, claiming the nursery was understaffed.

Gregory worked at the same nursery as Kate Roughley who was jailed for the manslaughter of Genevieve Meehan. Credit: Family photo

Kate Roughley was jailed for 14 years in May 2024 for the manslaughter of baby Genevieve at Tiny Toes.

Roughley had strapped her face down on a bean bag for more than 90 minutes on 9 May 2022.

A s police examined CCTV from the nursery, they also found footage showing Gregory verbally abusing and mishandling children, pushing a child’s head down, roughly placing a child on the floor, and threatening to kick a child in the head.

On one occasion, she swaddled a child so tightly that he couldn’t move. Seeing the child was visibly distressed, she forced his head down, preventing him from moving.

On another occasion, she swaddled a child tightly, telling him to ‘f***ing go home.’

The nursery where Gregory and Roughly worked has since been taken over by new owners and goes by another name. Credit: ITV News

Detective Constable Natalie Pettit from GMP's Stockport district said: "Anyone who hears the details of this investigation cannot fail to be sickened by the careless actions of Rebecca Gregory.

"She knew her actions fell far beyond the correct professional standards but failed to take any reasonable steps to protect these children.

" This was a harrowing investigation which uncovered several unacceptable behaviours and practices at Tiny Toes Nursery.

"It was clear to see that there was a culture of not challenging inappropriate behaviour which ultimately placed several children who were under their care at risk of serious harm."

Gregory pleaded guilty to four counts of wilfully assaulting, ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning, or exposing a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering.

She was jailed for three years at Manchester Crown Court on Monday, 2 September.

" Parents should be able to place their children in nursery knowing they will be nurtured and cared for", Karen Tongue, Specialist Prosecutor for CPS North West added.

"Cases such as this damage the trust between parents and carers. Gregory must now face the consequences of her actions.”

