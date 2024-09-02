Play Brightcove video

Video report about the SAS by ITN correspondent Paul Davies.

A Liverpool-born SAS man involved in the daring attack to free hostages from the Iranian Embassy in 1980 has died at the age of 82.

The death of John Thompson was announced on the Facebook page of the Parachute Regiment and Airborne Forces Memorial Group, which said: "It is with great sadness that I share the news of the passing of John Thompson last night. John was an extraordinary individual whose impact on those around him will not be forgotten...

"...John served with honor in the 16 Parachute Brigade and the renowned 22 SAS Regiment. He was a proud participant in Operation Nimrod during the Iranian Embassy siege, showcasing his bravery and commitment to his country."

SAS man John Thompson was a hero of the Iranian Embassy siege

The Iranian Embassy siege took place from 30 April to 5 May 1980, and was televised live on domestic television.

It saw six armed SAS men, dressed in black, storm the Embassy in South Kensington in London after negotiations with the hostage takers had reached stalemate.

The gunmen inside were Iranian Arabs campaigning for sovereignty of a province of Iran called Khuzestan. They had taken 26 people hostage and were demanding prisoner releases and their own safe passage from the UK.

As the siege developed into its sixth day, five hostages were released but as tension grew, one hostage was killed and his body thrown out of the building.

Fire bursts from the Iranian Embassy as the SAS move in Credit: ITN

In a raid known as Operation Nimrod, the SAS(Special Air Service) attacked the Embassy to rescue the remaining hostages by abseiling from the roof and forcing entry through the windows.

In total, the attack lasted just 17 minutes and saw all but one of the remaining hostages freed and five of the six hostage-takers killed.

John Thompson enlisted in the REME (Royal Electrical Mechanical Engineers) of the Parachute Brigade and later the SAS. He also served in the Falklands War and reached the rank of Warrant Officer. He later went on to serve in the Omani Army.

After retiring from the forces, John trekked to the Mount Everest Base Camp, completed numerous marathons and ultra marathons, and achieved a Black Belt in martial arts. He spent his later years in Anglesey, North Wales.

John Thompson in later life

He visited Stockport to officially open the HQ of RECCE HQ - a charity to support military veterans.

The tribute on the memorial page went on: "One of the proudest moments for John was receiving the veterans' Lifetime Achievement Award, a recognition that his daughter described as one of the proudest days of her life.

"John's adventurous spirit, dedication to his family, and commitment to service will continue to inspire us all. Though he may no longer be with us, his legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone he touched.

"Rest in peace, John Thompson. Your bravery and spirit will never be forgotten."

