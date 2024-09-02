Resale site Twickets says it has introduced a cap on booking fees for Oasis tickets after after fans hit out at charges of more than £100 for the band’s reunion shows.

Alongside initial ticket seller Ticketmaster, the reselling platform has come under scrutiny from fans after some tickets cost considerably more than the advertised price due to additional fees.

Social media users reported being charged as much as £138 in fees, which in the case of Oasis tickets were initially 14% of the base cost plus a 1% banking fee.

After the backlash, Twickets' founder announced a £25 fee cap and has reduced to 10% the percentage it takes on Oasis tickets.

It will be the first time the band has performed together since they broke up in 2009.

Twickets founder Richard Davies said: "Due to the exceptional demand for the Oasis tour in 2025, Twickets have taken the decision to lower our booking fee to 10% plus a 1% transactional fee to cover bank charges for all buyers of their tickets on our platform.

" In addition we have introduced a fee cap of £25 per ticket for these shows. Sellers of tickets already sell free of any Twickets charge.

" This ensures that Twickets remains hugely competitive against the secondary market, including sites such as Viagogo, Gigsberg and StubHub.

" Not only do these platforms inflate ticket prices way beyond their original face value but they also charge excessive booking fees, usually in the region of 30-40%.

" Twickets by comparison charges an average fee of around 12.5%."

Oasis fans scrambled for tickets over the weekend. Credit: PA Images

The statement continued added: "Twickets is a fan-first resale marketplace. We have partnered with many artists, venues and events over the past decade.

" We help combat high prices and unethical reselling in the secondary market, and have worked with Foo Fighters, Arctic Monkeys, Take That and Stormzy amongst many others to provide a safe and affordable place for their fans to trade unwanted tickets.

" The face value of a ticket is the total amount it was first purchased for, including any booking fee.

" Twickets does not set the face value price, that is determined by the event and the original ticketing company.

" The price listed on our platform is set by the seller, however no one is permitted to sell above the face value on Twickets, and every ticket is checked before listing that it complies with this policy.

" Twickets is a small business and by focusing on resale-only doesn’t sell the volume of tickets that the major ticketing agencies do.

" Our booking fee goes towards the costs of running the platform, paying our team and ensuring that Twickets is a viable and sustainable business doing the right thing for fans.”

Meanwhile, MP Lisa Nandy has hit out at so-called dynamic pricing after Oasis fans were hit with vastly inflated ticket prices.

It comes after frustrated fans of the Manchester band spent hours trying to secure tickets to the reunion tour only to be hit with hugh price hikes.

The Culture Secretary says the policy is "depressing" and promised surge pricing will be included in a Government review.

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has received at least 450 complaints about Ticketmaster adverts for the Oasis gigs.

Unscripted - Listen to the ITV News Arts and Entertainment podcast