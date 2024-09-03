Blackpool Football Club have appointed former Manchester United defender Steve Bruce as their new head coach.

The club sit 22nd in League One having not won a single league game. They've lost two and drawn two leaving them with on two points on the board.

The Tangerines sacked Neil Critchley last month after starting their campaign with back-to-back defeats.

The 63-year-old who has managed a number of clubs including Aston Villa, Wigan Athletic, Newcastle United, Hull City and West Bromwich Albion - which was his last job in October 2022.

Bruce has signed a two-year deal with Blackpool, which will see his long-term assistant Steve Agnew will join him at Bloomfield Road, along with coaches Richard Keogh, Stephen Dobbie and Steve Banks.

In an interview with the club, Steve Bruce said: “I’m delighted to be back in football and to take charge of this fantastic football club.

“I’d like to thank Simon, Julian and David for giving me this great opportunity. I look forward to meeting all of the staff and players in the coming days as we prepare for what we all hope will be an exciting season at Bloomfield Road.”

Blackpool's owner Simon Sadler said: "I'm confident that Steve’s experience and leadership qualities will be a tremendous asset for Blackpool Football Club. His organised approach coupled with his desire to build a hardworking and entertaining side is a large part of what attracted us to him.

“Additionally, Steve’s ability to help grow and develop not only our playing staff but also our coaching talent was important to us. Alongside his assistant Steve Agnew, there is a great opportunity for two of our former-players at the early stages of their coaching careers to learn from a duo who possess unrivalled qualities. We hope that this blend will get the very best out of our talented squad.”