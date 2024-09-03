A city council has officially struck a "landmark" deal to buy the full ownership of a sports stadium which had an uncertain future.

Salford Council will take over the Salford Community Stadium which is used by rugby league team Salford Red Devils and rugby union club Sale Sharks.

It already owned half of the 12,000-seat stadium, but will now go ahead with purchasing the other half off the Manchester-based infrastructure company The Peel Group.

The stadium is used by the Salford Red Devils and Sale Sharks. Credit: Salford Council

The deal includes the land around the stadium, which hosted the Rugby League World Cup and the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup in 2025.

Salford Council insists that the move will help regenerate a significant part of the city as well as offer more social, cultural, and employment opportunities for people in the area.

The city Mayor Paul Dennett hailed the news as a "landmark decision", adding that it is the "beginning of a new future for the stadium and the clubs that call it home".

He said: "It helps to secure their future, in particular Salford Red Devils, but also the future of rugby across the city."

The deal also includes ownership of adjacent community pitches, car park and associated development land plots.

“This is fantastic news for Salford and for rugby fans across Greater Manchester," Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham added.

"Mayor Dennett and Salford City Council have taken an important step to protect our city-region’s great sporting heritage and unlock new opportunities for growth and regeneration.

“The Salford Community Stadium is not just a sports venue – it’s a community asset, and a symbol of our passion and ambition for both codes of the game."

Want more on the issues affecting the North? Our podcast, From the North answers the questions that matter to our region.