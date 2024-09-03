Liam Gallagher has been labelled a "hypocrite" after a tweet he wrote seven years ago criticising the price of his brother's gig tickets resurfaced.

His post on X from 2017 about his Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, reads: "350 dollars to go and see r-kid in USA what a c*** when will it all stop as you were LG x"

It comes after so-called dynamic pricing for Oasis's reunion tour left tens of thousands of fans frustrated, after standard tickets for their UK and Ireland dates doubled in price.

The X post has received backlash from fans who tried to buy Oasis tickets. Credit: X

Some of the tickets jumped from £148 to £355 on Ticketmaster "due to high demand" which has caused major controversy online.

The band has remained silent on the growing criticism. Now, a "hypocritical" post from Liam Gallagher has resurfaced - and fans have been quick to comment.

X users posted replies including, "Well this is evergreen", with another adding: "£357 quid to stand at the back of the pitch in Scotland is acceptable though…"

Hundreds of people have complained to the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) over "misleading claims about availability and pricing".

An ASA spokesperson said: “We’re carefully assessing these complaints and, as such, can’t comment any further at this time.

"To emphasise, we are not currently investigating these ads.”

Some fans waited hours only for them to be hit with soaring prices. Credit: ITV News

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said the government will get a "grip" on surge pricing, with Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy promising a review to ensure fans don't get ripped off.

Ticketmaster said it does not set prices and its website says this is down to the “event organiser” who “has priced these tickets according to their market value”.

The Britpop band, who broke up in 2009, are reuniting for 17 dates across the UK and Ireland next summer 2025, with tickets selling out on Saturday, 31 August.

It is understood other international dates are still to be announced, but no more UK shows will be added to their tour.

