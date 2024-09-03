A man who chanted about Hillsborough on the eve of the disaster has been banned from all football games for three years.

Stuart Rutter, 41, was found guilty after trial after he began the tragedy chanting outside the main stand of Anfield Stadium where he was attending the Liverpool v Crystal Palace game.

South Sefton Magistrates Court heard that on 14 April, the eve of the 35th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster, Rutter began chanting which caused alarm and distress to people attending the game.

Officers arrested and charged Rutter, who is a Crystal Palace fan, with Section 5 Public Order offence.

Rutter, of Sutton Coldfield in the West Midlands, was issued with the three-year order, £500 compensation penalty and other fines.

Chief Inspector Iain Wyke said: “This type of behaviour has no place in football. We will take action and identify those who commit hate crime in any form, and this includes unacceptable chanting which causes distress to others.

“Merseyside Police will work to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing a hate crime.

“I hope this sends a clear message and acts as a deterrent to others that we will be put you before the courts to be prosecuted.”