A schoolboy has been left with "potentially life-changing injuries" after he was stabbed multiple times by two men who then ran off into a nearby park.

Police say residents have been left " rightly shocked" after t he 14-year-old was attacked in Parr, St Helens, at around 10.15pm on 2 September.

The boy was taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

It is believed the two men attacked the boy, on Pennine Drive, before running off into nearby Gaskell Park to escape, Merseyside Police said.

Detectives are now carrying out witness, CCTV and house-to-house enquiries as they urge anyone information "to start talking".

Police officers are carrying out searches near to houses and in Gaskell Park. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Detective Inspector Jimmy Rotheram said: "The people of St Helens and beyond will be rightly shocked that a young teenage boy has been targeted in such a way, and left with potentially life-changing injuries.

"Knife crime causes devastation and those who arm themselves are likely to ruin lives with their actions.

"Any incident of knife crime is by its nature extremely serious, but the age of the victim last night and his injuries are particularly hard to comprehend.

"We are absolutely determined to find the suspects as soon as possible, and remove them from the community. "We know that there are likely to have been witnesses to this incident, and I would urge each and every one of those people to make themselves known immediately so we can establish why this happened, and find those responsible.

"At this stage we do not know why the victim was targeted, so people need to start talking.

"Staying silent when you hold information on this incident should not be an option, so do the right thing and come forward. "If you live close to Gaskell Park or were passing by around 10pm last night, please check your CCTV, dashcam or doorbell devices.

"Every piece of information will be acted upon and you can come forward directly or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. "Likewise, if you live anywhere in Merseyside and know where weapons are being stored and carried, tell us: you could be saving a life."