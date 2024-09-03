Play Brightcove video

Newly promoted Stockport County are flying at the top of League One with three wins and a draw.

They've been extending that feel good factor by handing out 3,500 PE kits to school children in the local area.

Earlier this year, the club's community trust launched the Kits by County initiative in a bid to help the borough’s children become more active and engaged in sport.

Now, Hatters players and coaching staff have been called in to help staff at Edgeley Park sort and pack the PE kits in readiness for delivery into local primary schools ahead of the new school term.

PE lessons are the main form of regular physical exercise for half of the borough’s primary school children and, since as many as 50% of eleven-year-olds are classed as overweight or obese by the time they start secondary school, the need to keep them engaged in PE has never been greater.

However, some families face financial pressures meaning they can't afford the cost of kits.

Following an engagment with the local primary schools and the Stockport County Community Trust coaches found another recurring theme.

Not only were children sitting out PE lessons because they didn’t possess the right kits, they were also reluctant to borrow spare clothing from schools due to the stigma attached.

On Tuesday (September 3), players and staff from the club hit the road with their van full of kits and delivered them to greatful students, which included Cheadle Heath Primary School.

Play Brightcove video

Stockport County captain Lewis Bate was one of those handing out the kits, he said: "It is what we used to look forward too, PE every week. So, the fact that it allows the kids to do it is great."

Lewis' midfield partner Jay Mingi, was also there and instead of receiving passes he was getting those all important kits, he said: "I think it breeds a healthy life style in general and it helps people achieve their dreams that they might not find elsewhere. So yeah I think it's fundamental and crucial."

Alison Warwood, CEO, Stockport County Community Trust said: "Families in Stockport from the really deprived areas were going to loan sharks around the summer time to borrow money to buy school uniform

Cheadle Heath Primary School headteacher, Christine Meekley said: " Children, if they don't engage in PE lessons, if they don't have a kit, they may become anxious they may not want to come to school for the day that's got to impact their life chances their life-long learning."