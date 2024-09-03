A terminally ill woman whose final wish was to spend her remaining days with her family in Peru has arrived safely in South America.

Alex Angeles Caycho, 21, was transported by private air ambulance after thousands of people donated more than £150,000 to an online fundraiser to cover the costs.

The Lancaster University graduate thought she was suffering from an sport injury after playing rugby but in March 2023 was found to have terminal pancreatic cancer.

Alex was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2023 and had been receiving treatment. Credit: Instagram

Her dying wish was to spend what little time she has left with loved ones in Peru, where she has "so many happy memories".

More than 6,000 people from around the world donated to the online fundraiser which surpassed its £150,000 target within days of launching.

The money was used to fly Alex safely to South America, a journey which took more than 24 hours with several refuelling stops along the way.

She travelled with her boyfriend, Dylan, mother and two cats, as well as a doctor and two critical care nurses.

On Tuesday, 3 September, Alex arrived in Lima, the capital of Peru, and was transported to hospital where she remains with family and loved ones.

Alex moments before she boarded a flight to Peru. Credit: GoFundMe

Alex started suffering pain in her back and knees but thought it was just an injury from playing rugby.

But after she began vomiting and her eyes turned yellow, medical tests found she had stage three pancreatic cancer.

She was told by doctors it was "almost impossible" to be diagnosed with the disease at her age as it is usually affects much older people.

Despite undergoing treatment at Clatterbridge Cancer Centre in Liverpool, the disease spread throughout her body and she was told she only had weeks to live.

Matthew Newport, medical director of Specialist Rescue Group, says Alex's flight was "one of the biggest tasks" they have undertaken.

A fundraiser was started in August by her friend, Katie Cherry, on behalf of Alex's boyfriend Dylan Harris, to fly Alex home to Peru to see loved ones for the final time.

"It’s very important to me," she said in an interview with Granada Reports just days before flying.

"To see my grandma, my cousins - they’re like my brothers, as I grew up with them - my aunts who are like second mothers to me.

"Living in a different country, you don’t get to see your Dad very often. He’s always been very supportive. I wish I had more time with him."

On Tuesday, Dylan's mother revealed on GoFundMe that Alex had successfully touched down in Peru after a "very scary few days and nights".

Gaynor Harris, from Wolverhampton, said they were told Alex may not make the flight, which has "played heavily on our minds and hearts", but had thankfully made it.

She added: "I can't thank everyone that has been involved in Alex's journey enough but you will know who you are."

