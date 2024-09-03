Former Granada Reports presenter and journalist Brian Trueman has died at the age of 92.

His work with ITV included presenting current affairs and documentaries.

From the 1970's onwards Brian became best known for his work at at Cosgrove Hall on classic children's shows.

They included favourites like Danger Mouse, Count Duckula and Chorlton and the Wheelies.

Brian Trueman was the writer of children's favourites like Danger Mouse Credit: Cosgrove Hall

His family say he died after a short illness.

Brian's son, Ben Trueman posted the news on social media:

Ben Trueman said his Dad "was clever, funny, resilient, an absolute gentleman, loving and loved. We will all miss him so much."