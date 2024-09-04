Britain's most successful Paralympian has criticised the "appalling" decision to make her event half the distance of the men's at the Paris 2024 Games.

Dame Sarah Storey took home her 18th Paralympic gold of her career during the women's C5 time trial in the French capital.

She overcame a 7.18 seconds deficit at the only mid-race checkpoint to stretch her record-breaking exploits.

But, while the 46-year-old was delighted with her latest triumph, she bemoaned a missed opportunity for disability sport and raised the issue of gender inequality after completing a course of just 14.1 kilometres in 20 minutes and 22.15 seconds.

Storey said riders had appealed to organisers about the race length before the Games but not received a response.

Sarah Storey won her 18th gold medal in the Women's C5 Individual Time Trial. Credit: PA Images

The men’s C5 event, which will take place on Wednesday 4 September afternoon, is double the distance, comprising two laps of the same course.

It is understood organisers opted to hold some time trials over the shorter distance due to there being 19 races on Wednesday’s busy schedule, in addition to medal ceremonies.

“This is the shortest Paralympic time trial we’ve ever had,” said Storey.

“And I think it’s a real shame because you don’t get to showcase Para sport in the way that you want to. So I hope this is the only time it’s less than 20k.

“You have to ask the organisers (why it was so short).

“But there’s plenty of time in the day for us to do two laps like the men.

"And having fought so hard for parity in women’s cycling, to not have it in Para cycling after what we had in Glasgow [world championships] last year is a real disappointment.

“I’ve had to put that disappointment aside and just concentrate on what I can control because I couldn’t control the race distance.

“But I really hope that they never do this to the women again because I think it’s been appalling.”

Dame Sarah Storey brings her Paralympic medal count to 29 after a win in Clichy-sous-bois. Credit: PA

Storey wrote her name in the history books at Tokyo 2020 by claiming a trio of titles to move ahead of former swimmer Mike Kenny in the all-time list of GB athletes.

At the ninth Games of a remarkable career which started in the swimming pool at Barcelona in 1992, she further cemented her legacy as husband Barney and children Louisa and Charlie watched on.

France’s Heidi Gaugain finished 4.69 secs behind the British champion, having led at the 5.8km mark, to take silver in Clichy-sous-bois, with Australian rider Alana Forster third.

Storey’s victory maintains her 100% Games record on the bike, which began at Beijing in 2008 and now spans 13 races, to take her overall Paralympic medal tally to 29, including 16 in the pool.

“(I’m) on top of the world,” she said.” I came here to try and get the gold medal (in this event) for the fifth time, fourth defence and I’ve done it. It was the perfectly-paced ride.

“I was down seven seconds at the first time check, but I knew that was the easiest part of the course going into that first time check because there were quite a few descents and technical sections where you can get free speed, have a recovery and be prepared for that first climb.

“It was a carrot knowing that I was down. You’ve just got to empty the tank to the finish.”

British rider Fran Brown backed up Storey’s triumph by taking silver in the women’s C1-3 time trial, in a time of 21 minutes 46.18 secs.

“I would have liked a bit of a longer course as well, we are capable of riding a bit further, but we all did the same course on the day so make the most of it,” said Brown.