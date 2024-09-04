C yclist Dame Sarah Storey stretched her record-breaking exploits to 18 Paralympic gold medals with victory in the women’s C5 time trial at Paris 2024.

The 46-year-old from Cheshire wrote her name into the history books at Tokyo 2020 by claiming a trio of titles to surpass Mike Kenny as Great Britain's most successful Paralympian.

And, at the ninth Games of a remarkable career which began as a swimmer at Barcelona in 1992, Storey further cemented her legacy in the eastern suburbs of Clichy-sous-bois.

Dame Sarah Storey celebrates medal success over the years with her children

She completed the 14.1km course in 20 minutes and 22.15 seconds, 4.69 secs ahead of French silver medallist Heidi Gaugain, with Australian rider Alana Forster third.

" (I’m) on top of the world,” Storey said. "I came here to try and get the gold medal (in this event) for the fifth time, fourth defence and I’ve done it. It was the perfectly-paced ride.

“I was down seven seconds at the first time check, but I knew that was the easiest part of the course going into that first time check because there were quite a few descents and technical sections where you can get free speed, have a recovery and be prepared for that first climb.

“It was a carrot knowing that I was down. You’ve just got to empty the tank to the finish.”

Despite being delighted with her latest success, Storey expressed disappointment at the short distance of the race.

The victory maintains Storey's 100% Games record on the bike, which began at Beijing in 2008 and now spans 13 races, to take her overall Paralympic medal tally to 29, including 16 in the pool.

Gaugain, who won world bronze behind Storey and Forster in Glasgow in 2023, led by 7.18 secs at the 5.8km mark.