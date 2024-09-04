Everton are honouring former striker Kevin Campbell with a memorial service to mark his life and legacy.

He died at Manchester Royal Infirmary in June aged just 54 after suffering organ failure due to a heart infection.

The service is being planned for 18 September at St Luke's Church on Goodison Road, in the shadow of his old ground.

Kevin's wife Faye and other family members are expected to attend.

Born in Lambeth Campbell was Everton's first black captain in 2001, a distinction he reinforced by scoring 39 goals in 151 outings for the club, including the Merseyside Derby goal he scored at the Kop End in 1999.

This remains the last winning goal at Anfield by an Everton player in front of fans.

Everton were well represented at his funeral in August when tributes were paid and readings delivered at Brixton Seventh Day Adventist Church, followed by committal at Streatham Park Cemetery.

Former Everton team-mates Francis Jeffers, Don Hutchison, Tomasz Radzinski and Mark Pembridge were joined at the service by Everton ambassador Graham Stuart, former striker Marcus Bent, and former Arsenal and Everton defender Martin Keown.

The club are inviting fans to attend the memorial service to pay their respects.