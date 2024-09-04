Oasis have announced two extra Wembley Stadium shows and changed the way tickets will be sold after backlash at the use of dynamic pricing for their previous gigs.

The Manchester 90s band will now play the London stadium on 27/28 September, as well as well as 25 and 26 July, 3 and 4 August.

In a post on X the Britpop band said on Wednesday, 4 September: “Two extra Wembley Stadium shows have been added due to phenomenal demand.

“Tickets will be sold by a staggered, invitation-only ballot process. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many UK fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster. More details to follow.”

The long-awaited Oasis reunion tour has attracted huge attention from fans because it will see the Britpop band on stage together for the first time since their major split in 2009.

On 31 August, they revealed the general sale tickets for their forthcoming 17 UK and Ireland gigs had sold out in less than a day.

Both Noel and Liam Gallagher, as well as Ticketmaster, came under fire over the initial release, as fans spent hours in virtual queues with some tickets ended up costing more than double due to "in demand" pricing.

Fans were left shocked after standard tickets jumped from £148 to £355, prompting the Government and the UK’s competition watchdog to pledge they will look into the use of dynamic pricing.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also said the Government will get a “grip” on the issue of surge pricing and that it is seeking consultation on the issue.

When and where will Oasis gigs be?

4 July 2025 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

5 July 2025 - Principality Stadium, Cardiff

11 July 2025 - Heaton Park, Manchester

12 July 2025 - Heaton Park, Manchester

16 July 2025 - Heaton Park, Manchester

19 July 2025 - Heaton Park, Manchester

20 July 2025 - Heaton Park, Manchester

25 July 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

26 July 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

30 July 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

2 August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

3 August 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London

8 August 2025 - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

9 August 2025 - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

12 August 2025 - Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh

16 August 2025 - Croke Park, Dublin

17 August 2025 - Croke Park, Dublin

27 September 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London - latest date to be added

28 September 2025 - Wembley Stadium, London - latest date to be added

The Britpop band are reuniting for a tour in summer 2025. Credit: PA Images

Formed in 1991, the Britpop group rose to fame with hits like Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Stop Crying Your Heart Out.

They went on to become one of the biggest bands in British music history before their break-up in 2009.

The brothers went on to have successful separate careers, with Noel fronting the group Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds.

