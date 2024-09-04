An emergency relief fund totalling around half a million pounds is expected to be created to help Southport recover from the stabbings and violent disturbances that followed.

Sefton Borough Council says the funding will cover a range of needs including psychological support, property repairs and losses suffered by local businesses.

Nine-year-old Alice Da Silva Aguiar, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, died in the knife attack on 29 July, with eight children and two adults also seriously injured.

The following evening disturbances broke out after right wing demonstrators gathered at a mosque in the town.

The young victims of the Southport stabbing. Credit: Merseyside Police

Sefton Council has described the events as ‘unimaginable’ and something which has brought devastation and despair to the local community and beyond.

The council reconvenes after the summer break tomorrow and a full cabinet meeting is expected to discuss the proposal which was brought forward by the leader, Marion Atkinson.

Since the incidents in July schools and the local authority have been offering therapy and advice to anyone affected, especially in the run up to the start of the new term this week.

Sefton Council aim to develop more initiatives, including a dedicated psychological trauma support service.

Much of the area where the disturbances took place has been cordoned off as police investigations continue, and it an estimated 20 businesses on Hart Street have been forced to close.

£500,000 will be made available initially, coming from existing council resources.

Council officials will visit businesses in need and InvestSefton will help to distribute funding to those in need.

