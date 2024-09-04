Play Brightcove video

Barrie Wells and James Holcroft joined Mike Hall and Victoria Grimes in the Granada Reports studio to talk about James' Great North Run challenge.

A teenager from Chorley is taking on the Great North Run to raise money for a charity which helped him when he was undergoing treatment for cancer.

James Holcroft was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when he was just ten years old. He spent more than a hundred days in hospital and endured many treatments, and also lost the ability to walk.

James, now 19, was helped by charity Box4Kids, which invites seriously ill children and their families to enjoy VIP experiences at iconic sporting and entertainment venues.

James on a day out arranged by Box4Kids

It was started by businessman Barrie Wells, who began by using his own executive box at Anfield Stadium to provide days out for seriously ill and disabled children.

Barrie has inspired many Premier League football clubs, rugby league, rugby union, tennis, Formula One, cricket, The Jockey Club and Farnborough Airshow venues to donate their executive boxes at least once a year. Many major entertainment venues such as Wembley, the O2 Arena and the Royal Albert Hall also support Box4Kids.

The VIP days out provide quality time for each child away from the day to day challenges they face with their illnesses.

Barrie has since provided once in a lifetime experiences for around 21 thousand children.

James is just one of those children, who enjoyed some memorable days out thanks to Barrie's generosity.

James underwent many treatments before he was finally given the all clear just before his 18th birthday Credit: J Holcroft

He has now been given the all-clear and wants to repay the favour by raising money for Box4Kids and has fond memories of the days out he experienced through the charity: "I have some fantastic memories - Liverpool Football Club, Sale sharks, The Jockey Club at Haydock races - memories I'll have for life.

"It was a massive distraction from what I was going through - and it made me feel so special to experience a box - I would never have dreamed of that."

Barrie said:" I was an entrepreneur until 2008, but it felt like it was a very selfish existence, so I thought I'd give all my money away and I've become a philanthropist.

"It is the happiest time of my life, I get so much joy from seeing the children enjoying the events and James is such a special case. I remember him when he was 10, he was so ill and was having chemotherapy.

"Looking at him now, I can't believe the change in him. I was quite emotional when he told me he was going to do the Great North Run to raise money for Box4Kids."

James will take on the 13 mile Great North Run on Sunday 8th September.