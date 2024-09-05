Bolton Wanderers striker Victor Adeboyejo has suffered a bizarre back injury - caused by sneezing.

The 26-year-old had to miss Wanderers’ clash with Barrow in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday, 2 September.

Manager Ian Evatt says: “Victor has been suffering with a nasty back injury and a sneeze set it off, believe it or not.

“We have had it scanned and should have the results very soon. Victor is a powerful boy and even his sneezes are powerful.

“He felt a bit of a crack in between his ribs and we are hopeful it is just a cartilage or muscular issue but until we have a good look at the scan we won’t know.”

