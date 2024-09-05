The crime writer Lynda La Plante has lifted the lid on her amazing career, in a new memoir.

The actor, author and screen writer's latest book entitled 'Getting away with murder', charts her entire life from her youth growing up in Merseyside to her experiences writing award-winning series for television like Prime Suspect.

Lynda grew up in Crosby in Liverpool, and began her illustrious career by studying at RADA alongside Anthony Hopkins and John Hurt.

She went on to become a screenwriter, and wrote some of the most successful series for television with some of the most iconic characters, including Jane Tennison in Prime Suspect.

She is also a RADA (Royal Academy of Dramatic Art) trained actress, who has toured with the Royal Shakespeare Company

Over the last 6 years, 3981 copies of Lynda’s books are bought every week.

And earlier in 2024, she was awarded the Diamond Dagger, the highest accolade in crime writing.

As part of her research, she spent a long time visiting notorious prisoner Charles Bronson, who became the inspiration for her character in the tv series, The Governor.

In the memoir, she explains how he even asked her twice to be his bridesmaid.

