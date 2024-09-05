Five people, including three children, are recovering after being injured in a "disturbing" arson attack.

Emergency services were called to Halifax Road, in Rochdale, at 8:30pm on Wednesday, 4 September, after reports of a fire.

T hree children and two adults were treated in hospital for their injuries, which officers say are not life-threatening or life-changing.

Detectives say that they think it could have been a targeted arson attack, and they are appealing for witnesses.

Forensics officer examines the scene Credit: MEN Media

Detective Inspector Katie Buntine said: “This is a disturbing incident where a property has been targeted, placing a family and three young children at risk of serious harm.

“Our investigation is in the early stages, and we will remain at the scene today whilst we conduct further enquiries and to provide a visible reassurance to the community.

“We are appealing to the public’s help to do identify who was responsible – were you in the area last night and perhaps saw something that seemed suspicious?

" No matter how small the information may seem, it may be crucial to our investigation, and I ask you to contact us or Crimestoppers as soon as possible.

"This includes any relevant dashcam footage - it is a busy road with plenty of vehicles including taxis and buses, which may well have captured something.

"I would, finally, like to use this opportunity to say that we are committed to identifying those responsible for this reckless behaviour, which could have had devastating consequences for this family, and ensuring that they face justice."

