An urgent search is underway for a 10-month-old baby and her father who have been reported missing.

Layla Rose Wheeler was last seen in the Wallasey Village area, on Merseyside, and is believed to be with her father Clifford Wheeler.

Merseyside Police said: "We have concerns for both of their welfare. Please share and help us urgently find missing Layla."

The force has described baby Layla as having short blonde hair and blue eyes.

Officers are asking anyone who sees Layla or Clifford to call 999, or pass on any sightings to police via this form.

