Britain's most successful Paralympian has claimed her 19th gold medal after winning the women's C4-5 road race in Paris 2024.

Dame Sarah Storey finished the 71 kilometre course in one hour, 54 minutes and 24 seconds, just ahead of French silver medallist Heidi Gaugain, while Colombian Paula Ossa took bronze.

Gaugain made a break for victory in the closing stages of the race but was quickly caught by the defending champion, who punched the air after sprinting over the finish line.

Success for the 46-year-old, from Disley, Cheshire, secured her 30th medal across nine Games, including a British record 19 golds.

She first wrote her name into the history books at Tokyo 2020 by claiming a trio of titles to surpass Mike Kenny as Great Britain's most successful Paralympian.