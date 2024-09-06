A major recovery operation is in operation after a freight train derailed near a bridge leaving carriages at a 45 degree angle.

Police and firefighters were called to the scene at Sidmouth Street, in Audenshaw, Greater Manchester shortly before midday.

Neighbours described their houses "shaking" and a "scraping noise" as the train came off the tracks, leaving the carriages tipped.

An onlooker said: "I was on a work call and heard an enormous scraping as the whole house began to shake.

"Spoke with neighbours closer to the line who noted pictures falling from the walls - everyone thought we were having an earthquake."

Credit: MEN Media

Network rail said: “At around 11:30 today we received a report that a freight train had come off the tracks at low speed near Denton.

"The train was carrying aggregates and was headed for Manchester Hope Street.

"There were no injuries and the driver is safe.

"This is a freight only line and the area will remain blocked until the train can be moved."

Freight trains scheduled to use the route are being diverted, and Sidmouth Street remains closed.