The child serial killer Lucy Letby has hired a new legal team and is planning to launch a fresh appeal, her new barrister has said.

The former nurse was convicted in August 2023 of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others, when she worked on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital between June 2015 and June 2016.

She is serving 15 whole-life orders after being convicted at two trials - making her only the fourth woman in UK history to be told she will never be released from prison.

In May, Letby lost her Court of Appeal bid to challenge her convictions from 2023.

Lucy Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders after being convicted at two trials. Credit: Cheshire Police

It is believed her new barrister, Mark McDonald will make an application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC) for Letby’s case to be sent back to the Court of Appeal.

Taking to X to speak about the case, he said: "The day after Lucy was convicted I raised concerns. I was attacked for speaking out even reported to my professional body.

"There are many hurdles to overcome in coming years but one day justice will be done and those wrongly convicted will be freed."

A public inquiry examining events at the Countess of Chester Hospital following Letby’s multiple convictions is due to begin on 10 September in Liverpool.

