A 19-year-old man has been arrested over the stabbing of a schoolboy who suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries.

The 14-year-old victim is said to be recovering in hospital, after being stabbed several times by two men who then reportedly ran off.

Following the incident, on the evening of Monday 2 September on Pennine Drive in St Helens, t he attackers reportedly made off in the direction of nearby Gaskell Park.

Merseyside Police say the arrested 19-year-old was questioned on suspicion of wounding with intent and released on bail pending further inquiries.

Detectives are still appealing for witnesses to come forward.

The two attackers were said to have run off towards nearby Gaskell Park Credit: Liverpool Echo

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Detective Inspector Jimmy Rotheram of Merseyside Police said: "The people of St Helens and beyond will be rightly shocked that a young teenage boy has been targeted in such a way, and left with potentially life-changing injuries.

"Knife crime causes devastation and those who arm themselves are likely to ruin lives with their actions. Any incident of knife crime is by its nature extremely serious, but the age of the victim last night and his injuries are particularly hard to comprehend.

"We are absolutely determined to find the suspects as soon as possible, and remove them from the community.

Police on the scene at Pennine Drive Credit: Liverpool Echo

"We know that there are likely to have been witnesses to this incident, and I would urge each and every one of those people to make themselves known immediately so we can establish why this happened, and find those responsible.

"At this stage we do not know why the victim was targeted, so people need to start talking. Staying silent when you hold information on this incident should not be an option, so do the right thing and come forward."

Police are calling on local residents to check CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage to help them piece together the events of the evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact @MerPolCC, 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 24000759909.

