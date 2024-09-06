Noel Gallagher’s psychedelic golf buggy and Liam Gallagher’s tambourine are among a host of Oasis memorabilia going to auction.

More than 60 lots will be on offer, including a collection of 18 of Noel’s guitars, featuring his recognisable custom Silver Sparkle Gibson Les Paul Florentine.

Noel described the Les Paul as “the best guitar in the world” and it is expected to sell for between £200,000 and £400,000 at the at the Propstore online auction.

Noel's guitar is expected to fetch up to £400,000. Credit: PA Images

It comes after the band announced they were reuniting for the first time since breaking up backstage at France’s Rock en Seine festival in 2009.

The most peculiar item in the auction is a golf buggy with a psychedelic paint job in the same style as John Lennon’s Rolls Royce Phantom V limousine.

The vehicle was given to Noel by his then-wife Meg Matthews as a gift in the late 1990s, which he used to travel around the pair’s Buckinghamshire estate.

It is expected to sell for between £5,000 and £10,000.

Supersonic and Live Forever lyrics handwritten by Noel Gallagher and Noel and Liam Gallagher. Credit: PA Images

A tambourine used on stage by Liam is also on offer in the lot, along with a number of Noel’s handwritten lyrics to Wonderwall, which are estimated to go for between £4,000 and £8,000.

There is also a set featuring Supersonic and Live Forever lyrics, with the latter autographed by both Noel and Liam and estimated to sell for between £3,000 and £6,000.

Other items on offer include platinum records presented to Oasis producer Owen Morris, stage equipment, and prints of images of the band in action by photographer Jill Furmanovsky.

Fans will be able to view the auction’s items in the Together We’ll Fly exhibition at the Cumberland Hotel near London’s Marble Arch, from Friday, 18 October, to Sunday, October 20, with proceeds from the event supporting the Teenage Cancer Trust.

Propstore’s music and poster specialist, Mark Hochman said: “Propstore is genuinely excited to offer fans the chance to own these extraordinary pieces of music history.

“This auction provides a unique opportunity for people to connect with the legacy of Oasis and we can’t wait to see these iconic items become part of new collections that will celebrate them for years to come."

A preview exhibition will be held at Propstore’s Hertfordshire office by appointment from 16 October to 8 November, before the Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction begins in November.

