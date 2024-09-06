Police watchdog to investigate release of Manchester Airport incident footage

The police watchdog is to investigate whether someone working for the police released footage to the media of an incident at Manchester Airport.

Mobile phone footage appeared to show an officer kick and stamp on the head of 19-year-old Fahir Amaaz, as he and his brother, Muhammed Amaad, 25, were restrained at the airport on 23 July.

Further footage emerged days later which showed the lead-up to the incident.

It showed two female police officers were struck to the ground before a man was incapacitated with a taser.

Last month, both brothers from Rochdale, appeared alongside their solicitor Aamer Anwar at a press conference in Manchester city centre to "set the record straight… after a deliberate attempt to smear the family".

Mr Anwar spoke of the family’s unhappiness at the release of the new footage and questioned how it had come into the public domain.

Brothers Fahir Amaaz, Muhammed Amaad and their mother appeared alongside their solicitor Aamer Anwar at a press conference.

An Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) spokesperson said: "Following a press conference on 6 August 2024, when concerns were raised about the source of a video provided to the media, we received a conduct referral from Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

" This referral, whilst considering other possibilities, relates to whether someone employed by the force may have shared footage relating to an active police investigation without a legitimate policing purpose.

" We are in the early stages of an independent investigation, which will consider whether there is any evidence to suggest this was provided by someone working for GMP and, if so, the justification for this."

The IOPC is also investigating the actions of the officers involved in the airport disturbance.

One officer is under criminal investigation for assault in connection with the arrests of the brothers.

He has also been suspended by GMP.

A second officer has been advised they are also under criminal investigation for assault over an incident shortly after two other men were arrested.

In a separate investigation, GMP has passed a "comprehensive" file of evidence to the Crown Prosecution Service as part of its inquiries into the incident, which saw three of its officers injured.

Four men, including the two brothers, arrested on suspicion of affray and assault remain on bail.

