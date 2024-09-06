A horse has been rescued by firefighters after getting trapped on a farm gate for more than two hours.

Crews from Ramsey and a Specialist Animal Rescue Team on the Isle of Man were dispatched on the morning of Thursday 5 September after the animal got into trouble.

With the help of his owner and a vet, the fire crews devised a plan to free the horse from the gate.

He was sedated, to prevent more stress and injury, and crews had to come up with a system using rope lines and other small gear to rescue him

"The owners returned him to the stables for a well deserved rest," the service added.